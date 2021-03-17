Middle Georgia schools go virtual Thursday, severe weather expected

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the potential for severe weather on Thursday morning, Bibb County schools will have a virtual learning day.

This is according to a news release from the Bibb County School District.

Teachers will upload assignments to Canvas for students to work on from home — as they do on Wednesdays, according to the news release.

School officials say teachers and staff should report to buildings by 12 noon.

Other counties closing schools Thursday

Crawford

Johnson

Monroe

Twiggs

Washington

Weather-related

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Let us know what you think

Visit the Bibb County School District’s website for updates.

Follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like, share, and comment on our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.