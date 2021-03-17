Cherry Blossom Festival preparations underway

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Preparations are underway for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Although the weather is gray and gloomy, pink will soon cover Macon.

The Cherry Blossom Festival serves as Macon’s signature Spring event. The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Arah Adams — marketing and events manager for the Cherry Blossom Festival — says they are excited to host the festival this year. They will have the events people know and love from years past but Covid protocols will be in place.

Beth Tapp — owner of Beaver Concessions — shared what they’re doing to keep their customers safe.

“We have been taken preparation in wearing masks and social distancing, and to-go forks and we’re putting everything in wraps,” Tapp said. “And we’re putting everything in bags and we’re working with a shield in the window.”

Tapps feels blessed for the festival returning this year. She has attended the festival since she was a girl.

Tapps also used to bring her daughters to the festival in wagons. Her father used to own the Elephant Ears stand. When he passed she took over.

“It’s part of our life, we love it, we look very forward to coming down here,” says Tapp.

Valerie Bradley is the vice president of marketing for Visit Macon. She says they’ve advertised the festival on social media and digital advertising for several months. They’ve also prepared the visitor center for the influx of people coming to Macon for the festival.

Bradley says they’re excited about the economic impact it will bring.

“Our businesses, our museums, our attractions will be able to have these visitors that will be coming to explore all there is to see and do in our city,” Bradley said. ” Especially coming from last year when we did not have the festival.”

Caroline Childs — executive director of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful — says they’ve worked to clean up the community ahead of the festival. She says they’ll be selling cherry trees in the round building for $15 each. They’ll have about 700 trees available for sale.

“Hopefully we have some great weather and it really brings people outdoors, enjoying all the activities the Cherry Blossom Festival has planned,” Childs said.

Tapp expressed her excitement of seeing festival-goers after not seeing them in 2020.

“Come out and get an elephant ear, a hamburger, and a taco, and a corn, and a lemonade, just come and enjoy life,” says Tapp.

Cherry Blossom Festival activities

The 10-day festival happens at Carolyn Crayton Park from March 19 to March 28 It features amusement rides, food vendors, shows, exhibits, and free nightly concerts

Other festivities happen at 3rd Street Park from March 22 to March 26

Pasta on Poplar — March 26, reservations available

Food Truck Frenzy — March 27 and March 28 on Third Street and Cherry Street

Tunes & Balloons — March 28 at Middle Georgia State University

For more information and events, visit the Cherry Blossom Festival website

