UPDATE (Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/17/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 838,570 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1859 10015.62 61 165
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1022 8961.77 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3754 8449.63 107 308
Banks 1579 7902.11 33 181
Barrow 8234 9531.97 118 568
Bartow 10577 9548.53 191 756
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1033 5359 29 69
Bibb 12988 8536.31 368 1686
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 887 4619.31 29 67
Brooks 920 5849.81 36 85
Bryan 2578 6587.12 32 170
Bulloch 5122 6445.44 54 207
Burke 1705 7631.37 32 145
Butts 2037 8091.68 70 115
Calhoun 437 6917.84 14 72
Camden 3101 5750.69 26 120
Candler 730 6736.18 35 60
Carroll 7109 5918.3 127 301
Catoosa 5252 7636.94 61 234
Charlton 1037 7825.82 21 61
Chatham 19132 6548.11 376 1534
Chattahoochee 2815 26188.48 10 24
Chattooga 2134 8616.65 61 161
Cherokee 20993 7873.84 275 1164
Clarke 12296 9474.57 121 476
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21798 7150.68 395 1262
Clinch 717 10772.24 24 63
Cobb 56888 7195.66 885 2904
Coffee 4182 9716.09 127 636
Colquitt 3391 7470.31 71 235
Columbia 10671 6726.93 155 452
Cook 1145 6566.5 36 106
Coweta 8301 5461.15 165 302
Crawford 508 4154.4 15 63
Crisp 1337 5998.47 47 153
Dade 1149 7109.27 10 56
Dawson 2590 9585.14 36 230
Decatur 2075 7883.14 53 137
DeKalb 53526 6748.5 832 4247
Dodge 1071 5253.86 56 104
Dooly 763 5694.03 31 86
Dougherty 5337 5936.27 269 979
Douglas 11178 7358.5 163 784
Early 989 9747.68 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3583 5596.16 57 225
Elbert 1501 7922.93 52 121
Emanuel 1703 7514.12 51 122
Evans 743 6952.37 16 72
Fannin 2020 7674.77 51 163
Fayette 6301 5360.55 137 235
Floyd 9585 9593.06 166 813
Forsyth 16727 6624.37 157 902
Franklin 2288 9807.54 39 147
Fulton 76644 6972.83 1137 4401
Gilmer 2409 7667.82 68 195
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 18
Glynn 6449 7494.74 148 430
Gordon 6252 10770.21 95 307
Grady 1490 6071.72 45 169
Greene 1461 7805.74 48 131
Gwinnett 82240 8468.35 958 5115
Habersham 4565 9967.25 139 462
Hall 24173 11714.62 394 2268
Hancock 814 9935.31 59 100
Haralson 1654 5383.76 33 69
Harris 2072 5969.12 50 147
Hart 1676 6419.73 35 113
Heard 603 4874.7 14 38
Henry 17881 7454.58 262 528
Houston 9594 6109.31 176 676
Irwin 669 7092.12 18 80
Jackson 8179 10949.13 127 471
Jasper 653 4598.92 18 58
Jeff Davis 1255 8284.92 37 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 146
Jenkins 711 8290.58 39 80
Johnson 770 7970.19 40 94
Jones 1543 5396.8 47 148
Lamar 1273 6579.83 42 106
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 26
Laurens 3624 7662.38 140 342
Lee 1569 5235.06 47 178
Liberty 2974 4804.21 56 208
Lincoln 494 6080 22 50
Long 668 3354.26 10 46
Lowndes 7452 6321.79 130 348
Lumpkin 2693 7966.98 58 271
Macon 587 4519.56 23 79
Madison 2656 8801.41 42 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1600 7408.44 38 150
McIntosh 638 4379.76 14 53
Meriwether 1448 6888.68 58 124
Miller 638 11068.7 8 33
Mitchell 1480 6710.19 71 227
Monroe 1811 6531.54 84 183
Montgomery 708 7675.63 19 40
Morgan 1138 5946.28 17 79
Murray 3940 9786.15 73 228
Muscogee 13302 6941.65 353 1047
Newton 7057 6281.04 193 592
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24819 0 423 1210
Oconee 2884 6909.94 59 122
Oglethorpe 1149 7539.37 27 70
Paulding 10129 5870.45 153 340
Peach 1780 6502.28 46 204
Pickens 2413 7196.54 57 193
Pierce 1200 6139.68 41 125
Pike 1002 5312.83 23 67
Polk 3810 8762.25 74 359
Pulaski 597 5480.58 30 52
Putnam 1709 7809 52 152
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1447 8518.78 37 144
Randolph 460 6810.78 32 79
Richmond 18965 9377.47 372 1257
Rockdale 5633 5931.97 142 810
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 793 5705.04 20 63
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 64
Spalding 3769 5453.62 139 402
Stephens 2902 11022.49 72 250
Stewart 772 12595.86 22 121
Sumter 1775 6037.62 88 257
Talbot 372 6040.92 17 40
Taliaferro 99 6066.18 3 8
Tattnall 1804 7099.29 42 113
Taylor 492 6182.46 20 71
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 552 6519.43 41 109
Thomas 3462 7791.86 108 339
Tift 3381 8280.68 93 410
Toombs 2815 10432.49 92 168
Towns 1037 8617.25 42 124
Treutlen 621 9093.57 20 51
Troup 5678 8063.74 165 469
Turner 587 7268.45 30 85
Twiggs 499 6171.16 33 96
Union 1970 7775.8 64 200
Unknown 2598 0 11 46
Upson 1746 6644.59 102 169
Walker 6061 8707.08 73 259
Walton 7652 7986.31 219 465
Ware 2912 8122.05 135 338
Warren 366 7024.95 12 46
Washington 1605 7905.63 54 108
Wayne 2603 8684.19 69 256
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2881 9071.73 63 282
Whitfield 14355 13714.27 218 708
Wilcox 460 5233.22 28 69
Wilkes 660 6590.77 17 70
Wilkinson 718 8050.23 26 116
Worth 1158 5749.18 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,034,152 (7,545,388 reported molecular tests; 488,764 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 838,570 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,635 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,997 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

