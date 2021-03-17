Hooked on Science: Electric Pickle

Listen to the content of this post:

Electric Pickle

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

have an adult present. ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment. NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

eat or drink anything while doing any experiment. REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

EXPLANATION

The science is simple. A cucumber becomes a pickle because of the brine or salty solution it’s soaked in. This makes the pickle an excellent conductor of electricity. The electricity excites the sodium ions, in the pickle, causing them to glow.