Macon Bacon partners with Bibb County Fire for Pink Pancake Breakfasts

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
5
This year, you can add bacon with your pink pancakes at Luther Williams Stadium. Macon Bacon partnered with the Bibb County Fire Department for the event.
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The pink pancake breakfasts are adding bacon to the mix — Macon Bacon.

This year, you can add bacon with your pink pancakes at Luther Williams Stadium. Macon Bacon partnered with the Bibb County Fire Department for the event.

Because of Covid protocols, organizers say festival events will happen outside. During the breakfasts, you can enjoy activities for all age groups.

The Bibb County Fire department puts on the breakfasts during the Cherry Blossom Festival every year. The events raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Stacy Moore — President and CEO of the Cherry Blossom Festival — says they used the last year to make changes to their events.

“They are already annual events that you look forward to each year but we have new, fun twists on every single one of them,” Moore said.

“Although you might have been coming to the Cherry Blossom Festival for years, it’s going to look and feel different in order to do it safely for you but it’s also going to be more fun at the same time.”

Makin’ Bacon and Pink Pancakes Breakfasts information

  • Breakfasts — March 20 and March 27 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • For $5, you get:
    • all-you-can-eat pancakes
    • sausage
    • bacon
    • milk
    • orange
    • juice
    • coffee
  • It costs $3 for children ages 5 and under
Previous articleGoogle’s next internet-connected home device helps with sleep
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.