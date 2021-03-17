Macon Bacon partners with Bibb County Fire for Pink Pancake Breakfasts

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The pink pancake breakfasts are adding bacon to the mix — Macon Bacon.
This year, you can add bacon with your pink pancakes at Luther Williams Stadium. Macon Bacon partnered with the Bibb County Fire Department for the event.
Because of Covid protocols, organizers say festival events will happen outside. During the breakfasts, you can enjoy activities for all age groups.
The Bibb County Fire department puts on the breakfasts during the Cherry Blossom Festival every year. The events raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Stacy Moore — President and CEO of the Cherry Blossom Festival — says they used the last year to make changes to their events.
“They are already annual events that you look forward to each year but we have new, fun twists on every single one of them,” Moore said.
“Although you might have been coming to the Cherry Blossom Festival for years, it’s going to look and feel different in order to do it safely for you but it’s also going to be more fun at the same time.”
Makin’ Bacon and Pink Pancakes Breakfasts information
- Breakfasts — March 20 and March 27 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- For $5, you get:
- all-you-can-eat pancakes
- sausage
- bacon
- milk
- orange
- juice
- coffee
- It costs $3 for children ages 5 and under