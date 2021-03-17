Police: Atlanta shooting suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) — The man accused of killing eight people at massage parlors in the Atlanta area told police his act was not racially motivated, and that he had a potential “sex addiction.”

Still, officials said they were investigating whether the deaths were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Officials did not say that Robert Aaron Long ever went to the parlors where the shootings occurred. Many suspects who commit mass shootings have a history of violence against women.

Still, the attack haunted members of the Asian American community who saw the shootings as an attack on them.

