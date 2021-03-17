Pfizer sees ‘significant opportunity’ to charge more for shot

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

March 17, 2021

Pfizer sees a “significant opportunity” to charge more for the groundbreaking shot once it gets to the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s chief financial officer said in an earnings call, any price increase wouldn’t happen until 2022 at the earliest.

Pfizer is currently charging the U.S. government $19.50 per dose, well below the $150 or $175 per dose it typically pulls in for a vaccine.

*****

JetBlue is calling flight attendants back to work to handle the increase in travel demand.

JetBlue says its bookings are on the rise into the summer.

Alaska Airlines is also re-hiring pilots as business improves.

*****

Stocks faded lower Tuesday as the federal reserve began a meeting on the economy and interest rates.

The S & P 500 set a new high before turning lower.

*****

Roughly half of Americans want to return to the office at least some of the time — but mostly to see their work friends, not their bosses.

Workplace technology firm Envoy found that 48 percent of workers would like a mix of working from home and coming into the office, with 41 percent saying they’d be willing to trade a higher salary for the ability to work remotely part of the time.

It also found 60 percent of us adults want our employers to make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory in order to return to the office.

*****

Meanwhile, there is a new solution to help protect people from Covid-19 exposure when entering buildings and businesses — including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, schools, and more.

Multimedia Care’s Health Checkpoint is a multifunctional, automated, contactless solution that enables businesses to quickly and safely screen individuals for the virus.

Its process includes sanitizing hands and shoes, scanning for body temperature, verifying a mask, and supplying information from a programmable digital sign and/or custom QR code.