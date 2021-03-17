Perry elementary students create business, donate funds to animal shelter

|
Listen to the content of this post:
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County Elementary School created a student-run business that resulted in a $1,000 donation to Friends of Perry Animal Shelter.
First grade students in Victoria Mendoza’s class and students in Jessica LeBrun’s fifth grade classes at Tucker Elementary School in Perry learned entrepreneurship while working together to raise funds for a charity.
They made and sold tissue paper flower grams for Valentine’s Day, naming the business “The Kissy Flower Shop.”
The students designed the logo, practiced their sales pitches, learned how to make the flowers and then counted the orders.
They made more than 500 sales worth about $500, and The Rotary Club of Perry matched that amount.
The students voted to donate the money to the animal shelter.
“I am glad our students had this opportunity to participate in a project-based learning experience,” principal Eddie Williams said. “Imagine my excitement when the project grew into something more—active learning after which students chose to contribute to their community. I truly believe that volunteering and civic engagement are the cornerstones of a strong nation. I’m so proud of these Tucker Tigers who take our motto, ‘Be Kind and Dream Big,’ to heart.”
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.