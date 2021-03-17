|
The mass vaccination site opened at 8 a.m. at the Word of Life Church on Harris Street in Sandersville.
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Despite the rain, many people from all over the state went out to receive their vaccination.
David Shanks — the Area 1 homeland security coordinator — says unregistered people have been arriving at the site.
The site only vaccinates those who have registered on https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/.
“I think the weather has a little bit to do with it,” Shanks said. “We have some potentially severe weather coming.”
If severe weather becomes an issue, Shanks says they have a plan. It includes temporarily closing the site, postponing appointments.
Lori Gaydesek — the clinical lead for the site — says they are working to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“This is an absolutely incredible experience. I’m very proud of the team and being part of that team,” Gaydesek said.
The site has 23 nurses administering vaccines. Next week, organizers plan to add more nurses.
How to register
To register, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. Vaccination is free.