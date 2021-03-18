Atlanta Falcons award Bibb County Schools $10,000 grant for student health and wellness

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District wins a $10,000 Hometown Grant from the Atlanta Falcons for overall student health and wellness.
For the last seven years, the Atlanta Falcons has awarded Georgia schools for programs that enhance healthy eating opportunities and promote physical activity.
The Hometown Grant is part of a larger initiative between the National Football League and “Fuel Up to Play 60” that supplies a $10,000 grant to schools in each of the 32 NFL markets. The goal is to emphasize the importance of eating healthy and staying active 60 minutes a day.
This year, the Atlanta Falcons selected Bibb County Schools for the $10,000 award. A virtual presentation with local elementary school students took place on February 11th. Additionally, former Atlanta Falcons Safety Ricardo Allen sent Bibb County Schools a virtual message of congratulations.
“We are extremely thankful and excited to be the recipient of the 2020-2021 Hometown Grant Award!” said Timikel Sharpe, Executive Director of Bibb County School Nutrition. “Healthy eating and physical wellness are crucial to promoting students’ health, well-being and learning ability. This funding comes at a time when school nutrition programs are facing financial challenges.”
Sharpe says grant funding allows the school district to enhance its meal service experience with mobile carts and new menu items that allow more students to enjoy eating safely within the school campus.