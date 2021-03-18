Bibb County deputies searching for battery, vehicle theft suspect

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down 44-year-old Garney James Croft.
Deputies consider him armed and dangerous. They say do not approach him if you see him. Instead you should call 911.
Croft is wanted for burglary out of Florida. He is also facing charges in Bibb County for battery family violence, theft, vehicle theft, obstruction and fleeing and eluding.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Croft may be in a small dark colored, two-door car like a Honda Accord. If you have any information on where he might be contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
