Bibb County School District announces 2021 graduation dates, COVID protocols

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District announces dates and times for 2021 spring commencement ceremonies. High school graduations will take place Wednesday, May 26th through Friday, May 28th. All ceremonies will be held at the Macon Coliseum at the following times:
- Central High School – Wednesday, May 26, 3:00 p.m.
- Southwest High School – Wednesday, May 26, 7:00 p.m.
- Northeast High School – Thursday, May 27, 3:00 p.m.
- Rutland High School – Thursday, May 27, 7:00 p.m.
- Howard High School – Friday, May 28, 3:00 p.m.
- Westside High School – Friday, May 28, 7:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and regulations on social gatherings, graduations will have limited seating. The Macon Coliseum will be at a maximum 30 percent capacity. Each graduate will receive five tickets. Each ceremony will be streamed live at www.bcsdk12.net to allow additional family and friends to see their graduates.
The Bibb County School District wants guests to keep these COVID-19 safety measures in mind:
- Due to limited seating, you must present a ticket at entry.
- Ceremonies are spaced several hours apart to allow enough time for the Macon Coliseum to be properly cleaned between each ceremony.
- Face masks will be mandatory.
- Families are required to sit with their pod (family members) for safety purposes.
- Graduates will be allowed to take off masks for the official photo with their diploma.
- Speeches will be pre-recorded to minimize contact during each ceremony.
Additionally, the Bibb County School District has developed a backup plan to host graduation ceremonies outdoors at district stadiums should COVID-19 cases begin increasing again.
To purchase a DVD of any of the high school graduation ceremonies, contact Cabiness Video Productions at (478) 256-3645 or send an e-mail to cabinessvideo@mac.com.
Photos from each ceremony may be purchased through Creative Pro Studio at (478) 957-6606 or online at http://store.creativeprophoto.com.