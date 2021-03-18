Campus vaccination clinics available for Houston County School District employees

Teachers and support staff who want the COVID-19 vaccine, are receiving doses at their schools.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District partnered with Houston Healthcare and the Houston County Health Department to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to district employee.

Teachers and support staff who want the COVID-19 vaccine, are receiving doses at their schools. Any employee based off of a school campus received an appointment during the work day to receive the vaccine at the Houston County Health Department’s drive-thru vaccination center.

According to a school district news release, the school-based clinics started on March 9th. By March 2th4, Houston Healthcare will have visited all 39 campuses and given close to 2,000 vaccines.

“I am very thankful for the partnership the school district has with both the Houston County Health Department and Houston Healthcare to provide vaccines for our teachers and staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott. “Their employees have been on the frontline for the past year; however, their commitment to the citizens of Houston County has not wavered. They have gone above and beyond to make the vaccine administration process as easy as possible for our school district employees.”

In February, a COVID-19 vaccination survey went out to the district’s 4,300 full-time employees. Out of the 76% who responded, 62% wanted the vaccine. The goal is to administer as many vaccines as possible by March 26th, the Friday before spring break.

