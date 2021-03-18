Car crashes into downtown Macon restaurant

By
Lizbeth Gutierrez
-
0
46
Car crashed into local downtown Macon Restaurant.
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A vehicle crashed into Little India restaurant in downtown Macon Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was trying to avoid an ambulance that was rushing to a call.

The driver struck the side of a curb, losing control. The driver then hit a bus stop sign and shattered the glass window of the restaurant.

No one was injured, and the BCSO says no citation was given to the driver of the vehicle.