The medical center will be providing vaccines to all eligible veterans of all age groups.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The VA Medical Center in Dublin will be administering Moderna vaccines while supplies last. Beginning at 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. this weekend, March 20th and 21st.
The walk-in clinic will be held in the facility’s main auditorium located on the second floor.
No appointment is needed to receive a vaccine, and those who are scheduled will not be impacted.
This will be the first time the center is expanding the vaccine to all age groups.
According to the center, the process will be as follows:
- Veterans not yet enrolled for VA Healthcare will be enrolled with the help of enrollment teams.
- Prior to receiving the vaccine, there will be a pre-screening.
- You will then receive the vaccine
- Head to the observation area to be monitored for 15-30 mins.
Vaccines will be issued on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.