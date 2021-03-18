All clear given at Fort Valley State following campus lockdown

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University was placed on lockdown for more than an hour Thursday following a report of someone with a gun on campus.

“Following a sweep of the campus, no suspect or gun was found,” spokesperson Mechell Clark McCrary wrote in an email Thursday night.

Campus police responded to a report of a male with a gun on campus at 5:11 p.m.

Less than ten minutes later, FVSU says it deployed its electronic alert system, RAVE, to notify students and the campus community of a potential gunman.

The campus was placed on lockdown at 5:40. The all clear was issued at 6:48.

The school says it will provide further updates as they become available.

