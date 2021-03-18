Cooler weather moves in Friday

|
After a stormy start to the day, we saw clear skies and a warm afternoon.
A cold front that moved through earlier in the day will continue to usher in cooler air for the overnight hours, dropping our lows to the mid 40’s.
Another cold front will be pushing through the southeast tomorrow as well, but this one will be weaker.
A few isolated showers will be possible with the passage of the front, before reinforcing the colder air that will settle in on Saturday.
Saturday will be the coldest day for the next 7, with highs that will be limited to the 50’s across Middle Georgia with partly cloudy skies.
Temps will slowly be warming, starting Sunday, with the 70’s back in the forecast for next week.
Although the week will start dry, scattered showers and storms will be possible for the middle and end of the week.
Despite the rain moving back in, temps will be warming back to the 70’s and 80’s through the end of the week.