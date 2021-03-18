FVSU sets in-person graduation ceremony for May 15

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University announces details and a date for the Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony. According to a FVSU news release, the in-person graduation will take place on Saturday, May 15th at 9:30 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
The ceremony will be for both undergraduate and graduate students. The event will include a number of COVID-19 precautions, including required physical distancing and facial coverings.
All graduates will receive a limited number of tickets for guests. And the ceremony will also be streamed live online for off-campus guests who cannot attend.
“Providing students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the tremendous accomplishment of earning a degree is one of the most important things we do,” said FVSU President Paul Jones. “Likewise, protecting the safety of our FVSU community is at the core of every decision we make.”
In the event of severe inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Health and Physical Education Complex.
