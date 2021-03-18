Gov. Kemp tours AMS for look at safety precautions ahead of NASCAR race weekend

Tucker Sargent
Photo: Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this weekend’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.

The event showcased precautions AMS is taking at its entry gates, concession and souvenir stands and within seating areas.

“We’ve got some fans that are on the tour today seeing how the health and guidance protocols are set up to keep the fans safe, but also let them enjoy the spectacle of the greatest motor racing sport in the State of Georgia, in the country, and perhaps in the world: NASCAR racing,” Gov. Kemp said. “We’re very excited about that. We’re happy to be open here in Georgia and looking forward to having fans back in these stands. It’s going to be awesome.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway says its sold out its limited capacity grandstand seating for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. on FOX) but still has a limited number of tickets remaining for Saturdays Fr8Auctions 200 (Camping World Truck Series; 2:30 p.m. on FS1) and EchoPark 250 (Xfinity Series; 5 p.m. on FS1) doubleheader on Saturday.

Visit atlantamotorspeedway.com for more information.

Tucker Sargent
