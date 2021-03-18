Laurens County family offering reward to locate missing woman

Betty Jones was last seen on November 14th.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County family is offering a reward to help find a missing 75-year-old woman.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a photo of missing Betty Jones. The Sheriff’s Office reports Jones was last seen on November 14th near South Poplar Springs Road and McClendon Road.

The family is offering a $1,250 reward for information to help locate Jones.

Anyone with tips can call 911 or contact Lt. Robbie Toney at 478-272-1522.

Previous articleMacon woman wanted for attacking, robbing man in Mimosa Drive home
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.