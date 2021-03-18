Macon woman wanted for attacking, robbing man in Mimosa Drive home

Bibb County deputies are trying to locate 32-year-old Latracia Diane King.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is looking for a woman accused of attacking and robbing a 64-year-old man inside his home.

They are trying to locate 32-year-old Latracia Diane King. She is wanted for aggravated battery and robbery by force.

Investigators say the incident happened on September 13th at a home on Mimosa Drive.

If you have any tips to help locate King, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

