Cooler weather for the weekend

|
Listen to the content of this post:
We are starting off Cherry Blossom Festival with some much cooler temperatures than what we have been seeing over the past week.
A wedge front is setting up across the area tonight and will bring some cool conditions, especially Saturday, through the weekend.
Highs Saturday will be limited to the mid 50’s, even as we see sunshine back during the day.
A few showers will be possible overnight Saturday, into Sunday, but nothing to be concerned about.
Sunday will bring more cloud cover to the area, but we will start to see a warming trend across the area.
Once again a few showers will be possible, but storms are not expected.
Dry, warm weather will hang around for the start of next week as we get back into the 70’s starting Monday.
Another chance of showers and storms will be moving into the southeast by the middle of next week.
There are some signals that storms next week could be strong to severe.
Once again, this is pretty far out, but we are watching this forecast closely.