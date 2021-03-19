|
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin and Atrium Health Navicent Peach will only be open on Fridays.
PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Both locations will administer the vaccine by appointment only, beginning at 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The process to receive the dose after registering is as follows:
- You will receive the vaccination
- Then be monitored for about 15 mins for potential side effects.
- After you are done you can register for the second dose
Laura Gentry, Chief Executive officer for the Peach County center says they are thrilled to offer the vaccine to their area.
“It’s really exciting for us because you know west of us becomes very rural, so it’s hard for people to get to a vaccination site,” says Gentry.
With a center that is closer to them, it makes it easier for many people like, Rohnda Kent. She had her previous appointment canceled because of the weather.
“It’s a lot closer for me, I won’t have to go all the way to Macon,” says Kent.
According to Gentry, there were 150 spots available, and 112 people had made appointments.
She says although this is the first day, she hopes to see those numbers increase as the weeks go on.
In order to receive a vaccination at either location, you will need to schedule an appointment at http://www.CovidsafeGA.org or call 478-633-SAFE (7233).