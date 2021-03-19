Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) — For Asian Americans, 2020 was a year of political success and newfound influence. But it was also a time of vulnerability to racist assaults.

That painful dichotomy will be on display Friday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visit Atlanta just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women, in three metro-area massage businesses.

Harris is the first person of South Asian descent to hold national office. She and Biden will meet with Asian American state legislators and other community leaders about racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

