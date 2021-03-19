UPDATE (Friday, March 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m ET on Friday, March 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/19/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 841,084 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1850 9967.14 62 166
Atkinson 762 9147.66 16 113
Bacon 1023 8970.54 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3758 8458.63 107 308
Banks 1583 7922.13 33 181
Barrow 8259 9560.91 120 570
Bartow 10645 9609.92 191 760
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1033 5359 29 69
Bibb 13014 8553.4 375 1688
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 889 4629.73 29 67
Brooks 922 5862.53 36 85
Bryan 2598 6638.22 33 171
Bulloch 5128 6452.99 56 208
Burke 1708 7644.79 33 146
Butts 2043 8115.52 71 115
Calhoun 433 6854.52 14 72
Camden 3104 5756.25 26 121
Candler 733 6763.86 35 60
Carroll 7115 5923.29 128 301
Catoosa 5273 7667.48 61 236
Charlton 1037 7825.82 21 61
Chatham 19154 6555.64 376 1537
Chattahoochee 2852 26532.7 10 25
Chattooga 2136 8624.73 60 162
Cherokee 21073 7903.85 278 1166
Clarke 12318 9491.52 120 474
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21860 7171.02 397 1263
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 57121 7225.13 888 2917
Coffee 4182 9716.09 127 637
Colquitt 3396 7481.33 71 235
Columbia 10688 6737.65 156 453
Cook 1145 6566.5 36 106
Coweta 8320 5473.65 168 302
Crawford 509 4162.58 15 63
Crisp 1391 6240.75 47 153
Dade 1151 7121.64 10 56
Dawson 2596 9607.34 36 232
Decatur 2080 7902.14 53 137
DeKalb 53763 6778.38 838 4258
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 88
Dougherty 5343 5942.94 271 982
Douglas 11213 7381.54 165 790
Early 990 9757.54 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3589 5605.54 58 226
Elbert 1502 7928.21 52 121
Emanuel 1706 7527.36 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 16 72
Fannin 2017 7663.37 51 164
Fayette 6322 5378.41 137 236
Floyd 9617 9625.09 167 817
Forsyth 16804 6654.87 158 903
Franklin 2291 9820.4 39 147
Fulton 76928 6998.67 1144 4433
Gilmer 2408 7664.64 68 196
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 18
Glynn 6451 7497.07 149 432
Gordon 6274 10808.11 96 309
Grady 1490 6071.72 45 169
Greene 1463 7816.42 48 131
Gwinnett 82430 8487.92 966 5124
Habersham 4568 9973.8 140 462
Hall 24208 11731.58 396 2273
Hancock 816 9959.72 59 100
Haralson 1662 5409.8 33 69
Harris 2079 5989.28 50 149
Hart 1679 6431.23 35 113
Heard 606 4898.95 14 38
Henry 17935 7477.09 266 535
Houston 9615 6122.68 179 678
Irwin 669 7092.12 18 80
Jackson 8198 10974.56 128 476
Jasper 655 4613 18 58
Jeff Davis 1261 8324.53 37 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 148
Jenkins 711 8290.58 39 80
Johnson 773 8001.24 40 94
Jones 1546 5407.3 49 149
Lamar 1275 6590.17 42 107
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 27
Laurens 3628 7670.84 140 342
Lee 1571 5241.73 48 178
Liberty 3056 4936.68 56 209
Lincoln 495 6092.31 23 50
Long 660 3314.08 10 46
Lowndes 7468 6335.36 130 350
Lumpkin 2698 7981.78 58 271
Macon 587 4519.56 23 79
Madison 2659 8811.35 42 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1604 7426.96 38 150
McIntosh 638 4379.76 14 53
Meriwether 1451 6902.95 58 126
Miller 644 11172.8 8 33
Mitchell 1481 6714.73 71 227
Monroe 1814 6542.36 84 182
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1144 5977.64 18 79
Murray 3951 9813.47 73 229
Muscogee 13397 6991.22 357 1053
Newton 7074 6296.17 195 596
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24876 0 425 1211
Oconee 2907 6965.04 60 122
Oglethorpe 1154 7572.18 27 70
Paulding 10158 5887.26 155 346
Peach 1783 6513.24 46 204
Pickens 2416 7205.49 58 195
Pierce 1202 6149.91 42 125
Pike 1006 5334.04 23 67
Polk 3829 8805.94 74 360
Pulaski 598 5489.76 30 52
Putnam 1718 7850.13 52 152
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1449 8530.55 37 144
Randolph 460 6810.78 32 79
Richmond 18997 9393.3 375 1258
Rockdale 5653 5953.03 142 814
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 794 5712.23 20 64
Seminole 720 8845.21 17 64
Spalding 3787 5479.67 140 402
Stephens 2907 11041.48 72 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1775 6037.62 88 257
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 99 6066.18 3 8
Tattnall 1804 7099.29 42 113
Taylor 493 6195.02 21 71
Telfair 700 4474.56 43 65
Terrell 553 6531.24 42 109
Thomas 3467 7803.11 108 339
Tift 3384 8288.02 94 410
Toombs 2822 10458.44 92 168
Towns 1039 8633.87 42 124
Treutlen 621 9093.57 20 51
Troup 5691 8082.2 166 471
Turner 590 7305.6 31 85
Twiggs 500 6183.53 33 96
Union 1976 7799.49 65 200
Unknown 2591 0 11 47
Upson 1747 6648.4 102 169
Walker 6085 8741.56 75 263
Walton 7680 8015.53 220 467
Ware 2917 8136 135 340
Warren 366 7024.95 12 46
Washington 1608 7920.4 54 108
Wayne 2617 8730.9 69 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2886 9087.47 63 282
Whitfield 14389 13746.75 218 709
Wilcox 464 5278.73 28 70
Wilkes 660 6590.77 17 70
Wilkinson 719 8061.44 26 116
Worth 1162 5769.04 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,079,942 (7,589,490 reported molecular tests; 490,452 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 841,084 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,822 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,095 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

