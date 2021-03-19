Macon Rocks rock climbing gym opens Monday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a new gym in town but it’s not the kind of gym you’re thinking of.
Macon Rocks is a rock climbing gym located in downtown Macon. They’ll have a soft opening Monday, March 22 at 10 a.m. They have options for day passes and monthly or yearly memberships.
We spoke with the manager of Macon Rocks, John Hur. He says all experience levels are welcome to climb. Also, he says it’s great for mental and physical strength, and that anyone can try it.
“We’re going to be open to all ages, all sizes, and with any background,” says Hur. “And we just hope to build and cultivate a new community built around this gym which is going to be very family-oriented.”
The gym follows CDC guidelines and masks will be required. Also, they offer equipment rentals. You can even schedule a climbing time for parties or groups.
