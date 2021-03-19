|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Earlier this week, the Bibb County Board of Education held a special called meeting. Part of the presentation was over student enrollment.
The data shown shows a steady decrease in the number of students being enrolled in the last 5-7 years.
Superintendent Dr. Jones says a number of issues may cause this:
- more students homeschooled
- students enrolled in private schools
- the pandemic affected the enrollment number
“Next year I’m anticipating students being back in school five days a week, I think we’re going to end up having at least that part for the reason for decline going away,” Dr. Jones said.
The school district also plans to work on repairing the amount of learning loss that may have happened because of the pandemic.
