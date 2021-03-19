Telfair County inmate escapes from jail yard

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
13
Photo: Telfair County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MCRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An inmate escaped from Telfair County Jail property Friday and has still not been apprehended.

That’s according to posts made on Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson’s Facebook page.

42-year-old Robert C. Lee escaped from the yard during the afternoon and is considered dangerous. He’s possibly wearing grey shorts and a white t-shirt instead of his orange jumpsuit, according to Davidson.

He’s known to have ties to the Lumber City area.

Deputies, U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol and other agencies are looking for Lee.

Davidson says the sheriff’s office believes Lee may be trying to get to the Jacksonville, Florida area, where he has family.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleCooler weather for the weekend
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!