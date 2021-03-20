UPDATE (Saturday, March 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/20/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 842,251 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1852 9977.91 62 167
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1025 8988.07 28 78
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3760 8463.13 107 309
Banks 1583 7922.13 33 182
Barrow 8270 9573.64 120 570
Bartow 10684 9645.12 194 764
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 56 148
Berrien 1033 5359 29 69
Bibb 13018 8556.03 377 1688
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 889 4629.73 29 67
Brooks 922 5862.53 36 85
Bryan 2590 6617.78 33 170
Bulloch 5128 6452.99 56 208
Burke 1709 7649.27 33 146
Butts 2046 8127.43 71 115
Calhoun 433 6854.52 14 72
Camden 3096 5741.41 26 121
Candler 734 6773.09 35 60
Carroll 7122 5929.12 128 301
Catoosa 5282 7680.56 61 238
Charlton 1038 7833.37 21 61
Chatham 19225 6579.94 377 1539
Chattahoochee 2861 26616.43 10 25
Chattooga 2139 8636.84 60 163
Cherokee 21114 7919.22 279 1168
Clarke 12326 9497.68 120 475
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21900 7184.14 398 1264
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 57206 7235.88 889 2922
Coffee 4182 9716.09 128 637
Colquitt 3398 7485.74 71 235
Columbia 10691 6739.54 156 453
Cook 1146 6572.23 36 106
Coweta 8332 5481.54 169 304
Crawford 510 4170.76 15 63
Crisp 1394 6254.21 47 155
Dade 1152 7127.83 10 56
Dawson 2599 9618.44 36 233
Decatur 2083 7913.53 53 137
DeKalb 53896 6795.15 839 4259
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5351 5951.84 272 982
Douglas 11229 7392.07 165 792
Early 990 9757.54 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3612 5641.46 58 229
Elbert 1502 7928.21 52 121
Emanuel 1709 7540.59 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 16 72
Fannin 2018 7667.17 51 164
Fayette 6332 5386.92 137 236
Floyd 9645 9653.11 167 818
Forsyth 16835 6667.14 159 906
Franklin 2291 9820.4 39 147
Fulton 77102 7014.5 1152 4439
Gilmer 2409 7667.82 68 196
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6408 7447.09 149 433
Gordon 6279 10816.72 96 310
Grady 1491 6075.79 45 169
Greene 1464 7821.77 48 131
Gwinnett 82515 8496.67 970 5129
Habersham 4568 9973.8 141 462
Hall 24232 11743.21 396 2276
Hancock 817 9971.93 59 100
Haralson 1662 5409.8 33 70
Harris 2080 5992.16 50 149
Hart 1681 6438.89 35 114
Heard 606 4898.95 14 38
Henry 17966 7490.02 266 541
Houston 9622 6127.14 179 679
Irwin 669 7092.12 18 80
Jackson 8205 10983.94 128 477
Jasper 655 4613 18 58
Jeff Davis 1261 8324.53 37 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 148
Jenkins 712 8302.24 39 80
Johnson 774 8011.59 40 95
Jones 1546 5407.3 49 149
Lamar 1279 6610.84 42 108
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 27
Laurens 3629 7672.95 140 342
Lee 1573 5248.41 48 178
Liberty 3061 4944.75 57 209
Lincoln 496 6104.62 23 50
Long 646 3243.79 10 46
Lowndes 7479 6344.7 130 353
Lumpkin 2700 7987.69 58 272
Macon 587 4519.56 23 79
Madison 2662 8821.29 42 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1606 7436.22 38 150
McIntosh 667 4578.84 14 53
Meriwether 1453 6912.46 60 126
Miller 645 11190.15 8 33
Mitchell 1482 6719.26 71 227
Monroe 1817 6553.18 84 183
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1147 5993.31 19 79
Murray 3954 9820.92 73 229
Muscogee 13413 6999.57 361 1055
Newton 7092 6312.19 195 598
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24872 0 429 1214
Oconee 2910 6972.23 60 122
Oglethorpe 1154 7572.18 27 70
Paulding 10183 5901.75 155 348
Peach 1784 6516.89 46 204
Pickens 2418 7211.45 58 196
Pierce 1204 6160.14 42 125
Pike 1006 5334.04 23 67
Polk 3835 8819.74 74 360
Pulaski 598 5489.76 30 52
Putnam 1726 7886.68 52 153
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1449 8530.55 37 144
Randolph 462 6840.39 32 79
Richmond 19019 9404.17 375 1258
Rockdale 5664 5964.62 143 817
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 794 5712.23 20 64
Seminole 722 8869.78 17 64
Spalding 3792 5486.9 142 402
Stephens 2908 11045.27 72 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1775 6037.62 88 257
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 99 6066.18 3 8
Tattnall 1806 7107.16 42 113
Taylor 494 6207.59 22 71
Telfair 700 4474.56 43 65
Terrell 553 6531.24 42 109
Thomas 3467 7803.11 108 339
Tift 3384 8288.02 94 410
Toombs 2841 10528.85 93 168
Towns 1041 8650.49 42 124
Treutlen 622 9108.21 20 51
Troup 5696 8089.3 168 471
Turner 590 7305.6 31 85
Twiggs 502 6208.26 34 96
Union 1975 7795.54 65 200
Unknown 2593 0 11 46
Upson 1752 6667.43 102 169
Walker 6091 8750.18 75 264
Walton 7693 8029.1 221 468
Ware 2918 8138.79 136 341
Warren 366 7024.95 12 46
Washington 1608 7920.4 54 108
Wayne 2621 8744.25 69 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2888 9093.77 63 283
Whitfield 14403 13760.13 218 709
Wilcox 465 5290.1 28 70
Wilkes 661 6600.76 17 70
Wilkinson 720 8072.65 26 117
Worth 1163 5774 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,104,559 (7,612,987 reported molecular tests; 491,572 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 842,251 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,911 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,145 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Tucker Sargent
