Officer involved shooting leaves suspect dead after standoff in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT – The GBI was requested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation that left a Centerville man dead after a standoff.

Authorities identified the suspect as 48-year-old Shawn Michael Evanuk.

On Saturday, the Centerville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call on the 300 block of Village Walk of Centerville. When officers arrived, they approached Evanuk in the driveway.

Authorities say Evanuk was out of jail on bond for simple battery family violence and part of the bond agreement was to stay away from the residence.

Evanuk looked upset, then went into the residence and barricaded himself along with three children as hostages. Authorities say these were biological children ages 4, 2, and 1.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to the residence, then Evanuk released the 4-year-old and 1-year-old. Negotiators tried to communicate with Evanuk but were unsuccessful.

Authorities say Evanuk threatened to harm the 2-year-old and burn the house down with them in it. Deputies entered the house and made contact with Evanuk who had a knife.

Authorities order Evanuk to put down the knife several times. At some point during the encounter, a struggle happened and a deputy shot Evanuk.

Evanuk was pronounced dead at the scene. GBI agents will take the body to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

