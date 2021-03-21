UPDATE (Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 21, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/21/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 843,141 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1853 9983.3 62 167
Atkinson 762 9147.66 16 113
Bacon 1025 8988.07 28 78
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3762 8467.63 107 309
Banks 1584 7927.13 33 182
Barrow 8282 9587.53 120 570
Bartow 10698 9657.76 194 765
Ben Hill 1473 8849.5 56 148
Berrien 1033 5359 29 69
Bibb 13023 8559.32 377 1688
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 889 4629.73 29 67
Brooks 922 5862.53 36 85
Bryan 2590 6617.78 33 170
Bulloch 5128 6452.99 56 208
Burke 1709 7649.27 33 146
Butts 2048 8135.38 71 115
Calhoun 433 6854.52 14 72
Camden 3097 5743.27 26 121
Candler 735 6782.32 35 60
Carroll 7130 5935.78 128 301
Catoosa 5285 7684.93 61 238
Charlton 1040 7848.46 21 61
Chatham 19241 6585.41 377 1539
Chattahoochee 2861 26616.43 10 25
Chattooga 2139 8636.84 60 163
Cherokee 21157 7935.35 279 1169
Clarke 12333 9503.08 120 476
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21957 7202.84 398 1265
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 57323 7250.68 889 2924
Coffee 4184 9720.74 128 637
Colquitt 3401 7492.34 71 236
Columbia 10694 6741.43 156 453
Cook 1146 6572.23 36 106
Coweta 8340 5486.81 169 304
Crawford 510 4170.76 15 63
Crisp 1394 6254.21 47 155
Dade 1153 7134.02 10 56
Dawson 2600 9622.15 36 233
Decatur 2085 7921.13 53 137
DeKalb 53991 6807.13 839 4260
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5352 5952.95 272 982
Douglas 11254 7408.53 165 792
Early 992 9777.25 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3616 5647.71 58 229
Elbert 1502 7928.21 52 121
Emanuel 1709 7540.59 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 16 72
Fannin 2021 7678.57 51 164
Fayette 6343 5396.28 137 236
Floyd 9658 9666.12 167 818
Forsyth 16862 6677.83 159 907
Franklin 2292 9824.68 39 147
Fulton 77241 7027.14 1152 4441
Gilmer 2412 7677.37 68 197
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6416 7456.39 149 433
Gordon 6284 10825.34 96 310
Grady 1491 6075.79 45 169
Greene 1464 7821.77 48 131
Gwinnett 82586 8503.98 970 5133
Habersham 4568 9973.8 141 462
Hall 24247 11750.48 396 2276
Hancock 817 9971.93 59 100
Haralson 1664 5416.31 33 70
Harris 2083 6000.81 50 149
Hart 1682 6442.72 35 114
Heard 607 4907.03 14 38
Henry 17994 7501.69 266 541
Houston 9629 6131.6 179 679
Irwin 669 7092.12 18 80
Jackson 8213 10994.65 128 477
Jasper 656 4620.04 18 58
Jeff Davis 1261 8324.53 37 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 148
Jenkins 712 8302.24 39 80
Johnson 775 8021.94 40 95
Jones 1546 5407.3 49 149
Lamar 1281 6621.18 42 108
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 27
Laurens 3629 7672.95 140 342
Lee 1574 5251.74 48 178
Liberty 3066 4952.83 57 209
Lincoln 496 6104.62 23 50
Long 646 3243.79 10 46
Lowndes 7489 6353.18 130 353
Lumpkin 2700 7987.69 58 272
Macon 587 4519.56 23 79
Madison 2662 8821.29 42 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1607 7440.85 38 150
McIntosh 667 4578.84 14 53
Meriwether 1455 6921.98 60 126
Miller 647 11224.84 8 33
Mitchell 1483 6723.79 71 227
Monroe 1818 6556.79 84 183
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1151 6014.21 19 80
Murray 3959 9833.34 73 229
Muscogee 13441 7014.18 361 1056
Newton 7098 6317.53 195 599
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24795 0 429 1214
Oconee 2917 6989 60 122
Oglethorpe 1155 7578.74 27 70
Paulding 10200 5911.6 155 348
Peach 1784 6516.89 46 204
Pickens 2418 7211.45 58 196
Pierce 1206 6170.38 42 125
Pike 1006 5334.04 23 67
Polk 3839 8828.94 74 360
Pulaski 598 5489.76 30 52
Putnam 1726 7886.68 52 153
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1449 8530.55 37 144
Randolph 462 6840.39 32 79
Richmond 19027 9408.13 375 1258
Rockdale 5676 5977.25 143 817
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 796 5726.62 20 64
Seminole 722 8869.78 17 64
Spalding 3796 5492.69 142 402
Stephens 2909 11049.07 72 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1776 6041.02 88 257
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 99 6066.18 3 8
Tattnall 1806 7107.16 42 113
Taylor 494 6207.59 22 71
Telfair 700 4474.56 43 65
Terrell 553 6531.24 42 109
Thomas 3468 7805.36 108 339
Tift 3384 8288.02 94 410
Toombs 2843 10536.26 93 168
Towns 1043 8667.11 42 124
Treutlen 622 9108.21 20 51
Troup 5700 8094.98 168 472
Turner 591 7317.98 31 85
Twiggs 502 6208.26 34 96
Union 1976 7799.49 65 200
Unknown 2585 0 11 46
Upson 1753 6671.23 102 169
Walker 6094 8754.49 75 264
Walton 7714 8051.02 221 468
Ware 2920 8144.37 136 341
Warren 366 7024.95 12 46
Washington 1608 7920.4 54 108
Wayne 2622 8747.58 69 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2889 9096.92 63 283
Whitfield 14421 13777.32 218 710
Wilcox 466 5301.48 28 70
Wilkes 661 6600.76 17 70
Wilkinson 720 8072.65 26 117
Worth 1163 5774 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,122,403 (7,629,922 reported molecular tests; 491,481 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 843,141 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,932 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,145 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

