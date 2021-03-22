UPDATE: 1 arrested in shooting death of Macon teen, 1 still sought

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
459
Listen to the content of this post:

UPDATE (3/22/21) – A suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of 16-year-old Ahmori Searcy was taken into custody over the weekend by Butts County deputies.

20-year-old Zontravion Keontae Hernandez was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 87 near the Monroe County line, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies took him into custody after confirming he had warrants out of Bibb County.

Hernandez was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center Monday. He’s being held without bond on charges of murder and armed robbery.

Vernon DeShawn Grable (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators still need help finding 21-year-old Vernon DeShawn Grable. His photo is attached.

 

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead after a shooting Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 o’clock at Majestic Garden Apartments, located at 2590 Rocky Creek Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Witnesses told deputies 16-year-old Amerie Searcy of Macon was walking in the parking lot when an unknown person began shooting.

Searcy was struck once and was pronounced dead on scene by the Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel.

There’s no information on the suspect.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleLawyers battle over ‘race-norming’ in NFL dementia tests
Next articleTrump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!