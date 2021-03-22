More than $26,000 in comics, collectibles swiped in commercial burglary

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
67
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says someone in a red van is connected to a commercial burglary involving more than $26,000 in comics and collectibles.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of a red van (possibly a 1996-2002 GMC Savana or Chevrolet Express) captured on camera pulling into the rear of the Fanboy Collectibles and Comics located at 5854 Columbus Road.

According to deputies, at least one person was seen in this van on March 15th.

Anyone with any tips about the van or commercial burglary can contact Investigator Jean Lebeuf at jlebeuf@maconbibb.us or (478) 803-2560. This is Case # 2021-21903.

BCSO: Suspected van
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.