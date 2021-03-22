More than $26,000 in comics, collectibles swiped in commercial burglary

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says someone in a red van is connected to a commercial burglary involving more than $26,000 in comics and collectibles.
The Sheriff’s Office released photos of a red van (possibly a 1996-2002 GMC Savana or Chevrolet Express) captured on camera pulling into the rear of the Fanboy Collectibles and Comics located at 5854 Columbus Road.
According to deputies, at least one person was seen in this van on March 15th.
Anyone with any tips about the van or commercial burglary can contact Investigator Jean Lebeuf at jlebeuf@maconbibb.us or (478) 803-2560. This is Case # 2021-21903.
