Bibb County man wanted for false imprisonment, simple battery family violence

Deputies are searching for 57-year-old Darrell Greg Winn in connection to a February 18th incident.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
63
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down a 57-year-old man wanted for false imprisonment family violence, simple battery family violence and terroristic threats family violence.

Deputies are searching for Darrell Greg Winn in connection to an incident that happened on February 18th.

Deputies say he has green eyes with short brown, graying hair. He is about 5’11” and 180 pounds. He also has tattoos on his arms and body. This includes an eagle’s head on his left shoulder and a devil tattoo on his left chest area.

If you have any tips to help locate him contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleIt’s the Law: Georgia Supreme Court decision in Ryan Duke case
Next articleMore than $26,000 in comics, collectibles swiped in commercial burglary
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.