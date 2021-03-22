Bibb County man wanted for false imprisonment, simple battery family violence

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down a 57-year-old man wanted for false imprisonment family violence, simple battery family violence and terroristic threats family violence.
Deputies are searching for Darrell Greg Winn in connection to an incident that happened on February 18th.
Deputies say he has green eyes with short brown, graying hair. He is about 5’11” and 180 pounds. He also has tattoos on his arms and body. This includes an eagle’s head on his left shoulder and a devil tattoo on his left chest area.
If you have any tips to help locate him contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up