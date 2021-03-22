City of Perry kicks off ‘Workout in the Park’ series Saturday

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Perry kicks off its ‘Workout in the Park’ series this Saturday. Special Events Manager for the city of Perry, Anya Turpin, says if you’ve ever been too intimidated to try a workout class in a gym that this is the event for you.

The event is an expansion of the 2019 series called ‘Yoga in the Park.’ Turpin says they took in feedback from the community from prior events. They added a variety of classes in addition to yoga that people can try on a monthly basis.

“We just wanted to expand it and give people an opportunity to either try something they haven’t done before or maybe experience something they’ve tried inside of a gym but try it outside in a park,” said Turpin.

What you need to know about Workout in the Park

The workouts will happen on the last Saturday of each month, starting this Saturday through November

They will have a 9 a.m. workout on the Downtown Lawn A 5 p.m. workout will take place at Heritage Oaks Park

The morning workouts will be slower-paced than the afternoon ones

All workouts are free

For a full list of workouts, you can visit the city of Perry website Or you can visit their Facebook page



Turpin says they hope to highlight different parts of Perry with the series. Also, they’re encouraging people to stay in town after they workout.

“There’s lots of stuff going on in Perry all the time whether an event at the fairgrounds or a business downtown is having a sale, the farmers market,” said Turpin. “There’s always something else going on.”

The workouts will allow for social distancing and masks are encouraged but not required. Turpin says the series is a great opportunity for people to try a workout they’ve never done before in a safe environment.

“We’re hoping we can encourage people to try new things, learn what type of fitness instructors we have in Perry and the greater area,” said Turpin. “And just get outside and get some fresh air, we all need that right now.”