MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Georgia College scholarship will provide students up to $8,000 per year, totaling $32,000 over four years.
As the largest grant received by Georgia College, it helps 18 students in the next five years.
The scholarship will offer experiences in undergraduate research, career counseling, internship placement, and academic counseling.
“It’s a great recognition to Georgia College and for our department. It recognizes Georgia College for its ongoing efforts to provide a holistic and premier liberal arts education for our students,” said Chavonda Mills, department chair for chemistry, physics, and astronomy.
The college will award students the scholarship this fall. Only freshmen pursuing careers in chemistry and physics can apply.
Many students like Emily Pitts — a junior majoring in chemistry — says this will help many struggling students.
“I have several friends from back home, who had to go to a local college because they couldn’t actually afford to go out of our town, and so I think it will give a lot more people the opportunity to actually go somewhere and pursue their actual dreams in chemistry,” said Pitts.
To apply, you must provide a personal statement about your interest in chemistry or physics, as well as your career goals.
