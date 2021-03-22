UPDATE (Monday, March 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/22/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 843,675 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1853 9983.3 62 167
Atkinson 762 9147.66 16 113
Bacon 1025 8988.07 28 78
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3762 8467.63 107 309
Banks 1585 7932.14 33 182
Barrow 8291 9597.95 120 571
Bartow 10711 9669.5 195 766
Ben Hill 1475 8861.52 56 148
Berrien 1033 5359 29 70
Bibb 13025 8560.63 378 1689
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 890 4634.93 29 67
Brooks 923 5868.89 36 85
Bryan 2591 6620.33 33 170
Bulloch 5129 6454.25 58 209
Burke 1710 7653.75 33 146
Butts 2051 8147.29 71 116
Calhoun 433 6854.52 14 72
Camden 3100 5748.83 26 121
Candler 735 6782.32 35 60
Carroll 7133 5938.28 128 301
Catoosa 5288 7689.29 61 238
Charlton 1040 7848.46 21 61
Chatham 19261 6592.26 377 1539
Chattahoochee 2861 26616.43 10 25
Chattooga 2141 8644.92 60 164
Cherokee 21188 7946.98 280 1170
Clarke 12339 9507.7 120 477
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22000 7216.95 398 1265
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 57405 7261.05 891 2925
Coffee 4184 9720.74 128 637
Colquitt 3401 7492.34 71 236
Columbia 10697 6743.32 156 453
Cook 1147 6577.97 36 106
Coweta 8346 5490.75 170 305
Crawford 510 4170.76 15 63
Crisp 1394 6254.21 47 155
Dade 1153 7134.02 10 56
Dawson 2602 9629.55 37 233
Decatur 2085 7921.13 53 137
DeKalb 54079 6818.22 841 4263
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5353 5954.06 272 982
Douglas 11268 7417.75 165 792
Early 993 9787.11 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3620 5653.95 58 229
Elbert 1505 7944.05 52 121
Emanuel 1710 7545.01 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 16 72
Fannin 2022 7682.37 51 164
Fayette 6352 5403.93 137 236
Floyd 9671 9679.13 167 819
Forsyth 16877 6683.78 159 907
Franklin 2292 9824.68 39 147
Fulton 77343 7036.42 1153 4444
Gilmer 2414 7683.74 68 197
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6416 7456.39 149 433
Gordon 6288 10832.23 96 310
Grady 1492 6079.87 45 169
Greene 1464 7821.77 48 131
Gwinnett 82639 8509.44 970 5134
Habersham 4568 9973.8 141 462
Hall 24250 11751.93 396 2276
Hancock 817 9971.93 59 100
Haralson 1664 5416.31 33 70
Harris 2084 6003.69 50 149
Hart 1682 6442.72 35 114
Heard 607 4907.03 14 38
Henry 18013 7509.61 266 541
Houston 9631 6132.87 179 678
Irwin 670 7102.72 18 80
Jackson 8222 11006.69 128 477
Jasper 656 4620.04 18 58
Jeff Davis 1261 8324.53 37 97
Jefferson 1548 10109.06 55 149
Jenkins 712 8302.24 39 80
Johnson 776 8032.29 40 95
Jones 1546 5407.3 50 150
Lamar 1281 6621.18 42 108
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 27
Laurens 3630 7675.07 140 342
Lee 1574 5251.74 48 178
Liberty 3067 4954.45 57 209
Lincoln 496 6104.62 23 50
Long 647 3248.81 10 46
Lowndes 7495 6358.27 130 354
Lumpkin 2700 7987.69 58 272
Macon 588 4527.26 23 79
Madison 2663 8824.6 43 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1608 7445.48 38 150
McIntosh 668 4585.71 14 53
Meriwether 1459 6941.01 61 126
Miller 647 11224.84 8 33
Mitchell 1483 6723.79 71 227
Monroe 1819 6560.39 84 183
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1153 6024.66 19 80
Murray 3960 9835.82 73 229
Muscogee 13450 7018.88 362 1058
Newton 7103 6321.98 196 599
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24637 0 430 1214
Oconee 2925 7008.17 60 122
Oglethorpe 1156 7585.3 27 70
Paulding 10210 5917.4 156 350
Peach 1784 6516.89 46 204
Pickens 2420 7217.42 58 196
Pierce 1206 6170.38 43 126
Pike 1007 5339.34 23 67
Polk 3840 8831.24 75 359
Pulaski 597 5480.58 30 52
Putnam 1726 7886.68 52 153
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1449 8530.55 37 144
Randolph 462 6840.39 32 79
Richmond 19036 9412.58 375 1258
Rockdale 5685 5986.73 143 817
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 796 5726.62 20 64
Seminole 722 8869.78 17 64
Spalding 3798 5495.59 142 402
Stephens 2911 11056.67 73 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1777 6044.42 88 257
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 99 6066.18 3 8
Tattnall 1806 7107.16 42 113
Taylor 494 6207.59 22 71
Telfair 700 4474.56 43 65
Terrell 554 6543.05 42 109
Thomas 3469 7807.61 109 340
Tift 3384 8288.02 94 410
Toombs 2845 10543.68 93 168
Towns 1044 8675.42 42 124
Treutlen 622 9108.21 20 51
Troup 5710 8109.18 170 472
Turner 591 7317.98 31 85
Twiggs 503 6220.63 34 96
Union 1976 7799.49 65 200
Unknown 2581 0 11 46
Upson 1755 6678.84 102 169
Walker 6094 8754.49 75 264
Walton 7717 8054.15 221 468
Ware 2921 8147.16 136 341
Warren 366 7024.95 12 46
Washington 1608 7920.4 54 108
Wayne 2624 8754.25 69 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2889 9096.92 63 283
Whitfield 14424 13780.19 219 712
Wilcox 466 5301.48 28 70
Wilkes 661 6600.76 17 71
Wilkinson 720 8072.65 26 117
Worth 1163 5774 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,133,839 (7,641,150 reported molecular tests; 492,689 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 843,675 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,961 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,171 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

