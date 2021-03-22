It’s the Law: Georgia Supreme Court decision in Ryan Duke case

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

The Georgia Supreme Court issues a ruling related to the Tara Grinstead murder case that could allow her accused murderer to use taxpayer funds for his defense. The ruling allows Ryan Duke’s private attorneys to contract with a state agency to receive funding for expert witnesses.

Duke is charged with the 2005 murder of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead in Ocilla, Georgia.

Attorney J Davis explains the Georgia Supreme Court’s latest decision. He also explains what the ruling means for future trials and defense teams wanting to use the state’s indigent funds.

Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates