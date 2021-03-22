Lawyers battle over ‘race-norming’ in NFL dementia tests

Listen to the content of this post:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The court-appointed lead lawyer for thousands of retired players suing the NFL pledged Monday to try to remove race as a factor in dementia testing.

But lawyers for Black players demanded he release the data on payouts by race in the $1 billion concussion settlement.

NFL owner & team advocate for mental health awareness



Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay won a Super Bowl trophy with Peyton Manning. But now he and his team are aiming at a different goalpost – ending the stigma of mental illness.

They argue that Black men are being denied awards that average more than $500,000 because of testing methods that assume Black people have lower cognitive function than white people.

That makes it harder to show they’ve suffered neurological damage linked to NFL concussions. Black players make up the majority of the 20,000-member class of retired players.