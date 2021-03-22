Staying warm Tuesday, rain returns early Wednesday

Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016. She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology. In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast. When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.