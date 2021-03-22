Staying warm Tuesday, rain returns early Wednesday

|
Sunshine returned to Middle Georgia today, but the dry weather will be short lived for this week.
Tomorrow will bring another warm day with highs in the 70’s, but a cold front will be approaching and bringing our next chance of rain.
A line of showers and storms will move into Georgia during the early morning hours on Wednesday, bringing some pockets of heavy rain to the area.
Severe weather is not expected as this line of storms moves through.
We should be staying mostly dry during the day on Thursday as severe weather will be staying mostly to our west (in Alabama and Mississippi).
By Thursday night and into the day on Friday a line of storms will be moving into the area associated with a cold front.
Some of these could be strong/severe, but we will know more about our risk as we get closer to the end of the week.
This cold front will be stalling over Middle Georgia for the weekend, bringing continued rain chances and a pretty unsettled weather pattern.
Temperatures this week will be staying pretty warm, with highs in the mid and upper 70’s, and even some 80’s.
We will eventually start clearing out for the start of next week, when we see a cool down back to the upper 60’s.