Women in Leadership: Colonel Amy Holbeck

Listen to the content of this post:

RAFB, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Growing up in Tennessee, Colonel Amy Holbeck never set out to make history, but she did when she became the first female commander in the Georgia Air National Guard.

Colonel Holbeck commands more than 1,400 airmen within the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base. She previously served as the vice-wing commander.

Holbeck is also responsible for the worldwide employment of the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS). The flying operation uses radar to provide ground surveillance to support attack operations. Holbeck is a master air battle manager on the E-8C Joint STARS with more than 3,000 flying hours. She also has more than 1,600 combat hours.

“To me it’s just what I do,” said Holbeck. “I am very blessed and fortunate to be in this position. And I’m proud to be in this position.”

Holbeck says she always had a patriotic spirit due to watching military movies with her dad. She says she was watching a United States Air Force recruiting commercial in 1997 when she decided to call the number on her screen and launch her historic career.

“My only goal was to someday serve my 20 years in a way to say thank you to those who served before me, so that I can enjoy the freedoms that I have,” said Col. Holbeck.” I felt compelled to serve.”

Holbeck started her Air Force career in avionics maintenance in 1997. She later arrived at Robins Air Force Base in November 2001. In 2008, she transferred to the Georgia Air National Guard. Holbeck says when she first enlisted she did not remember any other females in her unit. She says she did not really pay attention to which gender moved up in the ranks.

Holbeck says as she moved up in leadership, she never felt limited by her gender. She says she can see it as an asset.

“I’m able to reach other women where as a male leader may not be able to,” said Holbeck. “Just more things in common, more approachable, more of an understanding.”

Finishing up her first year as commander, Holbeck says leadership is not easy. She focuses on her faith and finding the right mentors to push her out of her comfort zone and toward her goals.