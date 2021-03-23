Warner Robins Police need help finding a missing woman

Amanda Corna
Megan Nolan. Photo provided by: Warner Robins Police Department Facebook
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police need help finding a missing woman.

According to a Warner Robins Police Department Facebook post, 29-year-old Megan Nolan was last seen in the 2700 block of Watson Boulevard.

Police say she is 5’9″ and weighs 200 pounds.

If you see Nolan, call Detective Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department at (478)302-5384 or call 911.

 

