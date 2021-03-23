A few showers possible Wednesday

Listen to the content of this post:

Dry weather will be coming to an end for some of us in Middle Georgia overnight as an area of rain approaches.

Mostly this should just be light rain, which is going to be weakening as it moves east.

Clouds will be sticking around for most of the day on Wednesday, but any rain chances will be isolated after around 9am.



Thursday we are monitoring a potential severe weather day, mainly to our west.

A few showers will be possible in Middle Georgia, with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm as well.



The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Middle Georgia in a level 1 threat for severe weather on Thursday.

Main threats with any storms on Thursday will be damaging winds and heavy rain, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.



The cold front that brings the severe threat on Thursday will be moving into Middle Georgia on Friday.

We could see a chance of strong storms in the area, but we will have a better idea about the dynamics for Friday as we get closer.

Regardless of severe potential, we will see an increased chance for rain and thunderstorms across all of Georgia.



As the Friday front stalls over the weekend we will continue to see rain chances.

This doesn’t mean that the weekend will be a total rain out, but it will likely be soggy with a chance of strong storms through Sunday.

We finally clear out next week, but we will also be cooling down into the low 70’s.