Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a gunman opened fire at spas around Atlanta, killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, it awakened much of the rest of the country to incidents of racism and hate targeting Asian Americans that have spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Connie Chung and Asian American Journalists Association president Michelle Ye Hee Lee evaluate news coverage of the Atlanta-area spa shootings amid a backdrop of attacks against Asian Americans. Chung says the media was “miserably late” in covering anti-Asian violence.

The terror of the attack has many Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders hoping that pain and tragedy can help their community find a political voice with a level of power and influence befitting the nation’s fastest-growing ethnic minority.

Many Asian Americans say feelings of being marginalized politically will take years to fully overcome, but there are already signs of change.