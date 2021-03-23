March serves as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors say it’s a good time to keep colon health in mind. This includes scheduling a colonoscopy or talking with your doctor about the various screenings.
Dr. Paul Dale, chief of surgical oncology with Atrium Health Navicent, says colon cancer is one of the top three leading cancer deaths in America. He deems early detection imperative.
“Similar to mammograms identifying breast cancers very early, if we can find colon cancers very early then we can impart early treatments and even cures,” said Dr. Dale.
Dr. Dale says people should start talking to their doctor about colon cancer screenings when they turn 50.
Colon Cancer No Longer A Death Sentence
He says there are many new treatments for colon cancer patients. Also, a colon cancer diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.