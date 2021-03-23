|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Coliseum Medical Center placed flags on their front lawn representing the patients who had covid-19. The ceremony was held to mark the one-year anniversary of the first Covid patient.
Blue flags represented those who survived Covid and white represented those who died.
Flags have been placed at both the Coliseum Medical Center and the Coliseum Northside Hospital, totaling 1,392 inpatient cases.
Many people like Shelly Berryhill, a Covid survivor, expressed gratitude for what all the doctors did for him.
“I shouldn’t be here today, but they fought hard against the unknown, they did what it took and they left their families and put their own lives at risk,” Berryhill said.
And for others, losing a loved one to covid has been difficult. However, having the doctors with them helps.
“They are giving it all they got, to get your loved one well, they did that for Glen, but the Lord had other plans,” Kathey Ramey, who lost her husband to the virus.
The hospital says they will continue to help every patient battling Covid-19.
