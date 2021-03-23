|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Steward Chapel AME has created a community fridge with 24/7 availability. After seeing many community fridges in Atlanta, the church brought one to Macon.
“If you have five or ten of these in the city that means that people are being fed throughout, so hopefully this will be a pilot for other churches or other organizations,” Senior Pastor Levornia Franklin said.
Franklin says this will help serve passersby. Each person will receive water and a food item of their choice.
Steward Chapel AME community fridge
WHEN: The fridge opens Saturday, March 27 at 3 p.m., and remains open 24/7 thereafter
WHERE: Steward Chapel AME 887 Forsyth Street In Macon
The church welcomes all to stop by and drop off food items.