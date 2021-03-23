Gov. Kemp: All Georgians 16 and up eligible for vaccine Thursday

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

The expanded eligibility will start on Thursday, March 25.

You can register online at myvaccinega.com or by contacting your local pharmacy.

Gov. Kemp said CDC data showed Georgia ranks 49th out of 50 states in federal vaccine shipments per 100,000 people but that overall demand has flattened due in part to much of the senior population already being vaccinated.

He acknowledged that while overall demand is down in rural areas, it’s still high in metro Atlanta.

“We’re expanding eligibility to make sure we can keep the demand as high as we can, even though it may take a little bit longer in the metro area because of that demand,” Gov. Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp later said future efforts will shift to a focus on going mobile and taking doses where demand is.

“I think the next part of this is really going to be more localized than a federal or state push down.”

