UPDATE (Tuesday, March 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
29588
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 844,720 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1851 9972.52 62 168
Atkinson 762 9147.66 16 113
Bacon 1101 9654.51 28 79
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3764 8472.13 107 309
Banks 1585 7932.14 33 182
Barrow 8303 9611.84 120 575
Bartow 10728 9684.85 195 768
Ben Hill 1476 8867.53 56 149
Berrien 1033 5359 29 70
Bibb 13041 8571.15 378 1696
Bleckley 790 6153.61 33 46
Brantley 892 4645.35 29 67
Brooks 923 5868.89 36 85
Bryan 2593 6625.44 33 170
Bulloch 5130 6455.51 58 209
Burke 1710 7653.75 33 146
Butts 2056 8167.16 71 116
Calhoun 434 6870.35 14 72
Camden 3095 5739.56 26 121
Candler 736 6791.55 35 60
Carroll 7136 5940.78 128 301
Catoosa 5306 7715.46 61 239
Charlton 1041 7856.01 21 61
Chatham 19295 6603.9 378 1541
Chattahoochee 2889 26876.92 10 25
Chattooga 2141 8644.92 60 166
Cherokee 21231 7963.11 280 1172
Clarke 12352 9517.72 120 477
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22023 7224.49 399 1266
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 57461 7268.13 893 2932
Coffee 4185 9723.06 128 637
Colquitt 3398 7485.74 72 236
Columbia 10701 6745.84 156 454
Cook 1149 6589.44 36 106
Coweta 8355 5496.67 171 305
Crawford 512 4187.11 15 63
Crisp 1396 6263.18 47 155
Dade 1154 7140.21 10 56
Dawson 2604 9636.95 37 233
Decatur 2081 7905.93 53 137
DeKalb 54211 6834.86 840 4274
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 90
Dougherty 5343 5942.94 271 981
Douglas 11282 7426.96 165 792
Early 992 9777.25 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3628 5666.45 58 229
Elbert 1507 7954.61 52 123
Emanuel 1711 7549.42 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 17 72
Fannin 2025 7693.77 51 164
Fayette 6359 5409.89 137 236
Floyd 9684 9692.14 168 823
Forsyth 16905 6694.86 159 908
Franklin 2294 9833.25 39 147
Fulton 77494 7050.16 1153 4452
Gilmer 2415 7686.92 68 198
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6428 7470.34 149 434
Gordon 6303 10858.07 96 311
Grady 1495 6092.09 45 169
Greene 1466 7832.45 48 132
Gwinnett 82748 8520.66 970 5142
Habersham 4570 9978.17 141 462
Hall 24275 11764.05 397 2279
Hancock 819 9996.34 59 100
Haralson 1667 5426.08 33 70
Harris 2085 6006.57 50 150
Hart 1682 6442.72 35 114
Heard 607 4907.03 14 38
Henry 18040 7520.87 266 543
Houston 9656 6148.79 181 683
Irwin 670 7102.72 18 80
Jackson 8227 11013.39 128 479
Jasper 657 4627.09 18 58
Jeff Davis 1261 8324.53 37 97
Jefferson 1550 10122.12 55 149
Jenkins 712 8302.24 39 80
Johnson 779 8063.35 40 95
Jones 1546 5407.3 50 150
Lamar 1282 6626.35 42 108
Lanier 483 4666.22 9 27
Laurens 3629 7672.95 140 342
Lee 1566 5225.05 48 179
Liberty 3080 4975.45 57 210
Lincoln 496 6104.62 23 50
Long 639 3208.64 10 45
Lowndes 7511 6371.84 131 356
Lumpkin 2701 7990.65 58 272
Macon 593 4565.75 23 79
Madison 2665 8831.23 43 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1608 7445.48 38 150
McIntosh 668 4585.71 14 53
Meriwether 1462 6955.28 64 127
Miller 647 11224.84 8 33
Mitchell 1485 6732.86 71 227
Monroe 1823 6574.82 84 182
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1153 6024.66 19 80
Murray 3963 9843.27 73 230
Muscogee 13470 7029.32 362 1060
Newton 7113 6330.88 196 599
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24537 0 430 1215
Oconee 2929 7017.75 60 122
Oglethorpe 1159 7604.99 27 70
Paulding 10222 5924.35 156 352
Peach 1786 6524.2 46 205
Pickens 2423 7226.36 58 196
Pierce 1207 6175.49 43 126
Pike 1008 5344.64 23 67
Polk 3846 8845.04 75 360
Pulaski 597 5480.58 30 52
Putnam 1726 7886.68 52 153
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1452 8548.22 38 145
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19053 9420.98 375 1258
Rockdale 5692 5994.1 143 818
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 797 5733.81 20 64
Seminole 719 8832.92 17 64
Spalding 3803 5502.82 142 402
Stephens 2916 11075.66 73 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1779 6051.23 89 258
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1812 7130.77 42 113
Taylor 494 6207.59 22 71
Telfair 701 4480.95 43 66
Terrell 554 6543.05 42 109
Thomas 3468 7805.36 109 340
Tift 3384 8288.02 94 411
Toombs 2847 10551.09 93 168
Towns 1046 8692.04 42 124
Treutlen 622 9108.21 20 51
Troup 5711 8110.6 170 473
Turner 591 7317.98 31 85
Twiggs 504 6233 34 96
Union 1978 7807.38 65 200
Unknown 2581 0 11 45
Upson 1756 6682.65 102 169
Walker 6109 8776.04 76 265
Walton 7724 8061.45 221 469
Ware 2922 8149.95 136 341
Warren 367 7044.15 12 46
Washington 1609 7925.33 54 108
Wayne 2625 8757.59 69 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2892 9106.37 63 283
Whitfield 14438 13793.56 219 717
Wilcox 466 5301.48 28 70
Wilkes 661 6600.76 17 71
Wilkinson 720 8072.65 26 117
Worth 1162 5769.04 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,148,943 (7,656,010 reported molecular tests; 492,933 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 844,720 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,068 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,187 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.