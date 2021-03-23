Rain returns overnight and continues for next several days

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
2
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Off and on rain showers will begin overnight and will continue through the weekend as we enter another active weather pattern.

TODAY.

Under a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle 70’s. We will stay rain free through the daylight hours, but tonight and into early tomorrow morning we could deal with a few light and isolated showers. Temperatures overnight will fall into the middle and upper 50’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Clouds will hang around for much of the day tomorrow as temperatures hold steady in the middle and upper 70’s. Rain showers will be isolated again and mostly confined to the evening and nighttime hours. Overnight lows will remain unseasonably warm in the upper 50’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Isolated showers are in the forecast on Thursday, but our next best rain chance will return with a cold front on Friday. A few strong storms are possible with this front, but we are still far enough out where specific forecast details are still being ironed out.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.